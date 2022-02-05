American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

