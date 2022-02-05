American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AROW stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

