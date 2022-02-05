Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,100.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,362.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

