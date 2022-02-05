Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

