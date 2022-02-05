Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 635.29%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
