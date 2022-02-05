Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,816.91. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

