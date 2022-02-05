Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,816.91.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.