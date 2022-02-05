Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,828.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,831.21. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,002.02 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock valued at $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

