Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $23.48 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $23.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $22.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,831.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

