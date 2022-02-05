Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 476,313 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.