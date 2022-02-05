Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Granite Construction by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

