Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 900 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.20 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.