Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,619 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

