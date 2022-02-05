Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,400 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ODP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in ODP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ODP by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

