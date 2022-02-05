Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $6,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

