Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 773 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

