Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.25. 1,293,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,469. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

