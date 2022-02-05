Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

