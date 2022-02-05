Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 3.4% After Strong Earnings

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.76. 15,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,023,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

