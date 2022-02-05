Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 5.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 1,095,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,131,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 895,695 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alkaline Water by 352.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the period.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

