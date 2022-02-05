Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,342. Alico has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alico by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

