AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $703,259.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

