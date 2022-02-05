Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,944.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 199,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.