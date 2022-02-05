Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.12. 1,087,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

