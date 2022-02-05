Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of AFRM opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.11. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,928 shares of company stock worth $7,341,667. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

