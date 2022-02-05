Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 835,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,457. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

