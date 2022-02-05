AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

