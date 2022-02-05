AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 541,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

