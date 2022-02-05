Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

AEG opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

