Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

