Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,201 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.