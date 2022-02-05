Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,625 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $137.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

