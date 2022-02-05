Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSO. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.68) to GBX 670 ($9.01) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Pearson Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.