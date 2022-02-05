Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

