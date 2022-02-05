Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in III. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 17,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

