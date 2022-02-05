Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) by 1,197.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.93 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

