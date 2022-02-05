Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $20.45 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

