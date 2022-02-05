Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

