Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

