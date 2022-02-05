Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

