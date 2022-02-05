Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

