Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

