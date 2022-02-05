Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,367 Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.