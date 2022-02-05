Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Ossiam’s 9th Largest Position

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $94,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.