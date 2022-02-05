Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

