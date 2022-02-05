adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €320.71 ($360.35).

ADS stock opened at €240.10 ($269.78) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €278.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

