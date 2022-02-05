Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 1,699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,601.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADEVF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $11.85 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

