Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 832,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 274,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

