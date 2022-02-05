Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

