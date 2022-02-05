ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce sales of $85.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $93.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $45.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $246.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $257.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $363.50 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,798,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. 124,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,783. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

