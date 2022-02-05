Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
ACHL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.