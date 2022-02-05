Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ACHL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

